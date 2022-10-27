Next-Gen Meta Quest Headset Confirmed For 2023

It's been a few days since Meta introduced its new flagship-grade VR headset — the Meta Quest Pro — at the company's Meta Connect 2022 event. With a price tag of $1500, the Quest Pro is nearly four times more expensive than Meta's budget VR headset from 2021 — the Meta Quest 2. Given the significant price differences between these products, and considering that Facebook will need to address the affordable consumer-focused end of the spectrum with an updated product, the chances of Facebook working on a successor to the Meta Quest 2 were high.

However, Meta remained tight-lipped about plans for their next-generation consumer-focused VR headset. That changed during Meta's recent earnings call when the company's outgoing CFO Dave Whener confirmed (Via Engadget) that Meta plans to launch its next generation of consumer-focused Quest headsets by "next year."

Interestingly, Dave Whaner was not the only person to talk about this affordable VR headset. Confirmation about this new VR headset also came from Mark Zuckerberg himself, who referred to this product as Meta's "next-generation consumer Quest headset." Note that while neither of these individuals revealed the name of this upcoming product, chances are, it will be called the Meta Quest 3 when it finally launches next year.