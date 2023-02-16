3 Big Things You Should Know Before Buying A PlayStation VR2

When it comes to gaming in virtual reality, PC users are spoiled for choice. VR offerings from A-list tech titans like Meta and Valve and hardware specialists like HTC all play nice with Windows-based gaming PCs. Game designers have made a point of executing on crowd-pleasing VR-oriented titles, too, with everything from "Half-Life: Alyx" to "Among Us" finding active fanbases in virtual reality. Even Apple will be introducing a headset to its product ecosystem soon.

That said, Sony in particular has been looking to close the VR gap for console gamers. PlayStation VR has consistently performed well, even in its somewhat clunky first iteration. The PS VR2 has eliminated much of the cruft of the original, delivering a complete, user-friendly VR package without depending on outdated tech or third-party peripherals. Here are three things the wise customer should know before splashing out the considerable cost of a Playstation VR2 headset.