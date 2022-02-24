The Latest Apple VR Leak Includes Some Exciting New Details

A new report out of Korea has dropped a few details about Apple's anticipated AR/VR headset, claiming that despite rumors about the launch potentially being pushed to 2023, the device may still hit the consumer market sometime this year. Among other things, industry sources speaking with ET News allege "the performance test" related to Apple's VR headset production was "recently completed."

The AR/VR and mixed-reality headset market is quickly growing, particularly as more companies aim to establish themselves as part of the "metaverse," a virtual reality concept particularly championed by Meta. We've been hearing rumors about Apple's AR/VR/MR headset for quite a while, including reports that claimed the product was delayed beyond its alleged 2021 launch date due to some hardware struggles. Those issues may have been ironed out, however, and it seems more than one model may make an official appearance this year.