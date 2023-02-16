Features We Want To See From A Valve Index 2 VR Headset

Valve Software has been at the bleeding edge of PC gaming since its inception in 1996 by two ex-Microsoft employees, Gabe Newell, and Mike Harrington. The company popularized the game launcher model for selling and launching PC games from the same program with its publication platform, Steam. First created as an anti-piracy measure for "Half-Life 2" and only containing Valve's software, it now publishes games from most PC developers. The company didn't only create software and a distribution platform. In 2019, the Valve Index Virtual Reality headset was released to the world.

The high-end headset required a high-end PC to power it, base stations for tracking the user, and expensive controllers for motion control. The whole package costs $999, but that didn't stop it from constantly selling out. The Index is now the second-most-popular VR headset on the Steam Hardware & Software Survey, only behind the wildly-popular Meta Quest 2, which owes a large percentage of its popularity to the fact it costs substantially less than other headsets.

With how popular the Index has been, it's a fair bet that Valve is working on an Index 2 VR headset. While the first device was a resounding success, we have thoughts about how the second iteration could be even better.