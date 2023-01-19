Sony Has Revealed 13 New Titles Set To Launch On PlayStation VR2 This Year

PlayStation VR2 represents a pricey encore to one of the PS4's most exciting peripherals. In case you didn't hear the previous news, Sony announced a brand new headset designed for PlayStation 5, complete with new optics and sensors for an even more immersive gaming experience. It costs more than the console required to play it, to which many of you groaned.

We're still just about a month away from PS VR2's launch, but Sony has clued us in on 13 new games that will be available during its launch period. Some existing games, like Gran Turismo 7, will receive a PSVR 2 update on day one, while others are brand new IPs or VR-ready spinoffs of fan-favorite franchises.

In all, we're told to expect more than 30 games. Not all will be available on February 22, but the wait for new games won't be long as it expects the full launch slate to be available by the end of March.