PlayStation VR2 Lands On Shelves In February For $550

Big news for Playstation owners and fans of all things virtual: Playstation VR2 finally has an official release date. Per Sony's press release, PS VR2 will hit shelves on February 22, 2023. Sony also expects to launch the PS VR2 Sense charging station, which will let users recharge the PS VR2 Sense controllers without connecting to a PS5, on the same date. Pre-orders open on November 15 of this year, with registration available now.

The latest iteration of PS VR is Sony's attempt to deliver a truly next-generation virtual gaming experience. Sony has specifically committed to cutting-edge eye tracking, 3D audio, and improved haptic feedback through both the headset and Sense controllers. Headset visuals are set at 2000x2040 per eye, a marked improvement over the 960x1080 per eye of the original PS VR headset.

Sony's recommended retail price for the PS VR 2 is $549. That price point delivers a headset, headphones, and one set of Sense controllers. As for software, the marquee release will be "Horizon: Call of the Mountain." The follow-up to beloved open-world future fantasies "Horizon: Zero Dawn" and "Horizon: Forbidden West" has its own PS VR2 bundle at $599. As for what else is playable on the new machine, read on.