Varjo Aero prepares you for an ultra-realistic VR metaverse

The Varjo Aero VR headset takes their high-end hardware – generally made for enterprise markets that have a LOT of cash – ready for consumers. This doesn’t mean the headset is affordable – it’ll run you around $1990 USD, nearly two THOUSAND dollars – but you’ll know where your money went. Each of your two eyes gets its own Mini LED LCD with 2880 x 2720 pixels – that’s a whole lot.

Oddly, this headset doesn’t have 120Hz image refresh rate capabilities – just 90Hz. Each display is calibrated to 120NIT brightness and 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3, but just 90Hz refresh. Of course, they make up for it with custom-made variable resolution aspheric lenses with “edge-to-edge clarity” and no reflections or ghost rays.

This headset delivers a 115-degree horizontal field of view and a 134 degree diagonal field of view with “12 mm eye relief.” You’ll also find as high-end a calibration for your eyes as possible with automatic IPD adjustment tech with a built-in motor for this purpose alone. Supported IPD range with this headset is 57-73mm.

Wearers will also find active cooling in this headset for long-lasting comfort. The headset works with cleanable polyurethane face cushions that can be replaced with ease, as well as a 3-point precision fit headband (with one of those tightening dials at the back).

Audio is handled by a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and a pair of in-ear headphones (with mic) (included in the box). This device works with positional tracking provided with SteamVR 2.0/1.0, so you’re in the Valve / Steam universe with this one.

This headset works with 200Hz eye tracking (in-headset) with “sub-degree accuracy”. That works with 1-dot calibration for foveated rendering, per the creators of this product.

The Varjo Aero is available for order right now through the Varjo website. The first shipments start “by the end of 2021”, and the price will be $1990 “plus tax”. That does not include shipping prices.

This device is ready to roll with Varjo Teleport VR, a platform for collaborative work between headsets – that’ll eventually have a subscription cost. This device also prepares the user for Varjo Reality Cloud, a platform that’ll support content streaming from the cloud – when it becomes generally available. And remember, this is the company that delivered the Volvo driving simulator – so you know they’re ready to roll with the big bosses of the industry.