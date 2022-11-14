Things You Won't Believe The New Meta Quest Pro Can Do

The metaverse is the next big thing, according to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. In 2021, he rebranded Facebook into Meta, along with WhatsApp and Instagram. Before then, Facebook acquired Oculus for $2 billion in 2014. The plan was (and still is) for Oculus to design virtual reality and augmented reality headsets that would be used to access the metaverse. Four years after Facebook bought Oculus, it released its first stand-alone VR headset — the Oculus Go. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, also released the Oculus Quest and Rift S in 2019 for the same price.

However, Facebook discontinued the Oculus Go and Oculus Rift S in 2020 to focus on the Quest lineup. The company went on to release the Oculus Quest 2 the same year it shelved the Oculus Go and Oculus Rift S. But it wasn't done yet, Meta introduced its best VR headset yet, the Quest Pro, in 2022. Unlike previous VR headsets that were sold at $399 or less, the Quest Pro is a flagship VR headset that starts at $1,499.99. Why is it more expensive? Well, it all comes down to what it can do.