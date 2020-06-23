Oculus Go discontinued: Here’s what that means

So you’ve got an Oculus Go VR headset and you assumed you’d have support from Oculus for the foreseeable future. So you thought the Oculus Go platform was just another part of the overarching Oculus ecosystem, one that’d have no reason to go away in the future. That’s just not true, as Oculus confirmed today in a blog, saying “a fond farewell to Oculus Go.”

In the release this week, an Oculus representative suggested that they were “grateful to the Oculus Go community for pushing the VR revolution forward.” Oculus Go, they said, pioneered the all-in-one category. While other VR headsets were either smartphone-based or tethered to a high-powered PC, Oculus Go stood alone in its ability to play high-powered games and VR apps without connecting to a PC or relying on a phone or tablet.

Oculus Go sales will end this year. They’ll still be on sale through 3rd-party stores, but Oculus will no longer be pushing sales of the headset through their own store beyond the end of 2020. At the same time, Oculus will “no longer accept new Oculus Go apps or app updates into the Store after December 4, 2020.”

Read that again – no new apps or games, and no new UPDATES either. They also confirmed that they’ll “stop adding new Go apps into the Store after December 18, 2020.”

If you already own an Oculus Go, or buy an Oculus Go up to the point at which Oculus Go sales (from Oculus) end, you will still be able to use your headset. EDIT: For clarity – Oculus suggested that “after sales of Oculus GO end, people who own Oculus Go will still be able to use their headsets.” The point at which you purchased the headset will not affect the end date of functionality for the headset.

Oculus suggested that they’ll “continue to maintain the system software with bug fixes and security patches through 2022.” They “won’t be shipping new features for Oculus Go moving forward, and we won’t be adding new Go apps to the Oculus Store after December 18, 2020.