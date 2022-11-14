Among Us VR Review: Buggy, But Not Bad

A couple of years ago, "Among Us" seemed to be all anyone was talking about. The mobile app made gameplay accessible, other popular games were ripping it off, and the term "sus" entered the world's collective lexicon. Then, like all fads, it seemed to drift away. The game is still somewhat popular, and you won't find it difficult to find a game — but "Among Us" isn't the hype monster it was at launch.

That could soon change as a VR version of the impostor spotting phenomenon has just launched as "Among Us VR." It's available on PCVR, Meta Quest 2, and Meta Quest Pro headsets. Although "Among Us" is far from the most demanding VR game on the market, it isn't available for the original Quest headset — which may be further evidence of Meta's plans to phase it out completely. For those unfamiliar with the game, up to ten players are in a spaceship and each player has a different colored avatar which makes them easy to identify.

Some of the players are "impostors" who have to kill the "crew members" and sabotage the ship. The "crew members" have a list of tasks to complete, and must finish them before they all end up dead. Crew members aren't completely defenseless, as they can call meetings and vote to kick suspected impostors off the ship. Guess right and an imposter is shoved out of the airlock. Guess wrong and they lose a valuable good guy. Impostors can win by convincing crew members to turn on each other, and that path to victory is arguably more satisfying than a well-planned killing spree.