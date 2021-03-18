Among Us is getting a big new map with key changes on March 31

Among Us, the game that skyrocketed in popularity last year after months of little attention, is finally getting a new map: The Airship. The game’s developer InnerSloth announced the new map today; it also shared a trailer ahead of the launch later this month, as well as a developer’s log detailing its effort and answering some questions.

Among Us isn’t exactly a new game — it was around for quite a while and nearly met its demise before spiking in popularity, an unexpected twist in the game’s recent history that caught the devs off guard. They explain as much in the most recent dev log, stating that they didn’t release a new map earlier because of the various complications that come with sudden popularity.

The team took time to detail many of the issues, tasks, and other factors that have taken up their time behind the scenes — everything from the approval process needed to release updates to programming tasks and the issue of moderation.

The effort has paid off and players will get access to The Airship on March 31. InnerSloth shared a video of the new map, including gameplay, that shows players what they can expect from the update — the changes include a ‘preliminary account system,’ as well as different starting rooms and new tasks with this update.

Not familiar with the game? Among Us is a simple 2D game available on mobile and desktop that features a group of players — a couple of whom are imposters. The genuine players must run around and complete tasks to win while avoiding death at the hands of the imposters. Guess who is an imposter incorrectly and you’ll accidentally send an innocent person out into space.