Star Wars lightsaber/Vader VR Series expands this summer to PSVR

In celebration of May the Forth, aka Star Wars Day 2020, the folks at ILMxLAB have announced a new release of a now-classic piece of VR action. The set of three episodes of the VR experience Vader Immortal will be released this summer on PlayStation VR. That means the most engaging, amazing, and immersive Darth Vader-centric VR experience ever made will soon be on the PlayStation 4-based virtual reality system that’s still available for purchase in stores right this minute.

ILMxLAB started production on this experience several years ago, and released the first episode to a shocked and awed audience late in the year 2018. Speaking at Oculus Connect 5 in September of 2018, they suggested this was not a game. Instead, it’s a story-driven experience. It works with “immersive cinematic storytelling” and “dramatic interactive play” for a full “VR story series” piece of artwork.

Now this experience will be brought to another new audience. “We are very excited to be partnering with Sony Interactive Entertainment to bring Vader Immortal to PlayStation VR,” said Executive Creative Producer at ILMxLAB, Mark Miller. “I never get tired of watching people react to Darth Vader approaching them, following them with his gaze and speaking directly to them. We can’t wait to share this experience with a broader audience.”

The experience centers on Darth Vader and expanding what’s known of the dark lord as the user moves through a story as a “smuggler operating near Mustafar.” But if you’ve played the story experience before, you know the best part isn’t really about Darth Vader at all. It’s all about that Lightsaber Dojo mode.

In Vader Immortal you’re given a lightsaber, and you’re allowed to play for hours – as long as you like – in Vader’s training dojo. It’s an experience that’s really unmatched anywhere else. It’s worth the price of admission, to be sure.

You can also purchase Vader Immortal for Oculus Quest and for Oculus Rift via the Oculus store right now. This game was originally released on Oculus Quest and Rift episode by episode, concluding in October of 2019. When released for PlayStation VR, you’ll get all the episodes, all at once!