HTC VIVE Pro 2 detailed with upgrade kit, full-kit prices

HTC just revealed the HTC VIVE Pro 2, complete with options for upgrades. This new headset will be sold in at least two packages – one with the whole “full-kit” experience, the other with the headset alone. This should allow those users who already own a VIVE Pro (the first one) to avoid paying maximum cash for the parts they already own – and likely still already have installed at home.

The new HTC VIVE Pro 2 has a 5K resolution display (2.5K to each eye) with a 120Hz image refresh rate. This device has a 120-degree field of view (FOV), courtesy of the device’s 2x stacked-lens design. The display works with fast-switching panel tech and “real RGB sub-pixels” too.

HTC VIVE Pro 2 has an “evenly distributed weight balance” and an adjustable head strap with quick-adjustable sizing dial. The headset has fine-adjustable inter-pupillary distance (IPD) action, and a whole bunch of backwards compatibility.

Display Stream Compression allows backward compatibility with DisplayPort 1.2. HTC noted this week that they worked on Display Stream Compression with both NVIDIA and AMD to make certain as many users will benefit from “maximum visual quality” as possible.

This new headset supports third-party headphones and includes its own Hi-Res Audio Certified headphones with 3D spatial sound. VIVE Pro 2 will “slot into an existing SteamVR setup” if you wish – Base Station version 1.0 and 2.0 included. Valve Index controllers work, VIVE controllers work, the VIVE Wireless Adapter works.

The full-kit VIVE Pro 2 will cost users approximately $1399 (or £1299, €1399). This kit will include the VIVE Pro 2 headset, Base Station 2.0, and VIVE Controllers. The release date for the full-kit VIVE Pro 2 is June 4, 2021.

The VIVE Pro 2 headset-only version will be available for pre-order starting on May 11, 2021, at NOON central time. That’s 1PM Eastern Time, 10AM Pacific Time. During the pre-order period, the VIVE Pro 2 (headset only) will cost $749 USD (£659, €739). It’s not clear if a headset-only version will continue to be available after the pre-order period.