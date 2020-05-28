HP Reverb G2 looks to be top-tier VR headset of tomorrow

The HP Reverb G2 represents a team-up of HP, Valve, and Microsoft, to create a virtual reality / mixed reality headset that’ll top the rest. This device works with one 2K x 2K resolution per eye, and rolls with a 114-degree field of view. This headset is wired, worked with Windows Mixed Reality and SteamVR, and MSFT spatial audio – as well as HP Labs newest spatial audio format.

A flip facemask with this headset allows quick switching back and forth “from the virtual to the real world.” This device has a manual IPD adjust (for pupil distance) and “an increased facemask cushion.” There’s “better weight distribution” than in past HP headsets (like the the first HP Reverb VR headset), and an overall more comfortable fit for the vast majority of heads.

This newest headset works with speakers that sit 10mm off the ear. This allows “enhanced comfort during set-up or removal” and works with all the spacial audio you can handle. With HP Labs spacial audio format, users will experience a three dimensional soundscape thanks to artificial intelligence, “new signal processing,” and of course “psychoacoustics.”

There’ll be a pair of controllers in the box with “the ability to be pre-paired via Bluetooth.” This headset also works with 4x cameras that allows tracking without the need for external sensors or lighthouses.

“The time is now for VR and the HP Reverb G2 brings high-quality VR to the masses with more immersion for gamers, interactive experiences for creators, increased engagement for collaboration, and higher retention rates for education and training,” said Spike Huang, Vice President and Global Lead of VR, HP Inc.

The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 will be made available in “Fall” 2020 according to HP. The HP Reverb VR Headset G2 price will be approximately $600 USD. There’ll be pre-orders starting on May 28, 2020, at the SteamVR homepage, HP dot com, and “select channel partners.” There’ll be more pre-orders for “select countries” (outside of the USA) over the “next few weeks and months.”