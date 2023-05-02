PlayStation VR2 Review: Is This PSVR Headset Worth Its Price Long-Term?

Virtual reality has come a long way in the past decade, but while many great standalone and PC headsets exist, only Sony offers one designed exclusively for consoles and specifically for playing video games. The PlayStation VR2 (also known as PS VR2) is the second generation of Sony's gaming-focused virtual reality (VR) headsets, and it comes with huge upgrades over its predecessor. It's so good (on paper at least), that it's enough to make owners of high-end PC VR headsets jealous.

While there are a lot of cool new features to drool over in the PS VR2, which we will dive into shortly, the most exciting and important aspect is arguably eye tracking. This feature elevates the headset, and indeed the PlayStation 5 itself, to compete with the graphical capabilities of gaming PCs several times the price of the PS5.

I purchased the PlayStation VR2, along with games and accessories, on the day it launched. In addition to the PS VR2 bundle with "Horizon: Call of the Mountain", I picked up Gran Turismo 7 and a Logitech G923 racing wheel with pedals and gear shifter, as well as the cheapest compatible stand I could find on Amazon (I had to save a few pennies somewhere). Perhaps I went a little overboard, but I was genuinely excited about the PS VR2 and wanted to experience the best of what it had to offer.