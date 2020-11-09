Xbox Game Pass Ultimate updated: Disney+, EA Play just the beginning

All eyes might be on tomorrow’s launch of the Xbox Series X, but it turns out Microsoft has some big plans for Xbox Game Pass too. Tomorrow, of course, is the day that EA Play access arrives for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and today, Microsoft detailed the EA Play games that will be playable on Android through Cloud Gaming. The company also announced a slate of games heading to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks, and confirmed a new team up with Disney+.

Yes indeed, it looks like EA Play isn’t the only subscription service Microsoft plans to partner with, as today it announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get a 30 day free trial of Disney+ with their subscription. So, this isn’t some ongoing perk like the EA Play thing is, but if you’ve been on the fence about Disney+, this could be a good way to check it out.

The deal is only available to new Disney+ subscribers, so if you’re an existing subscriber, you unfortunately can’t add this 30 days to your account. You’ll need to claim the Disney+ trial through the Perks Gallery on console, the Xbox PC app, or the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. The last day to claim the trial from the Perks Gallery is January 31st, 2021, while the last day to redeem it is March 2nd, 2021 – which means you could wait to redeem it until the second season of The Mandalorian is done premiering and binge watch both seasons during the free trial.

In other Game Pass news, tomorrow’s arrival of EA Play means that several EA games are going to launch with support for Android via Cloud Gaming. There are seven in all: Madden NFL 20, Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, The Sims 4, and Unravel 2.

In addition, there are a number of games hitting Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks. On October 9th, we’ll see Gears Tactics go live on Android and console. On November 10th, Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Android and console), Planet Coaster: Console Edition (Android and console), and Tetris Effect: Connected (console and PC) will be joining the service.

On November 12th, we’ll see Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (console and PC), Gonner 2 (Android), and Streets of Rogue (PC) arrive; while November 17th will bring us both ARK: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, console, and PC), and Halo 4 through Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC. Finally, on November, we’ll see the additions of River City Girls (Android, console, and PC) and Star Renegades (Android and console).

So, any way you want to slice it, the next couple of weeks are going to be big ones not just for Xbox Game Pass, but for the Xbox brand in general. You can read more about these updates to Game Pass over on Xbox Wire, but otherwise, get ready for tomorrow’s launch of EA Play.