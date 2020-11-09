Halo 4 lands on PC this month, completing the Master Chief Collection

Throughout the year, 343 Industries has been releasing the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC. This is a process that has happened game-by-game, beginning with Halo: Reach back in December and then working through the original Halo games beginning with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary. Most recently, we saw Halo 3: ODST join the Master Chief Collection lineup, which means that Halo 4 is the final game to be added to the compilation before the MCC is complete on PC.

Halo 3: ODST was released on PC back in September, and soon it’ll be Halo 4‘s turn. Today, 343 Industries announced that Halo 4 will be joining Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC on November 17th, following a period of testing with Halo Insiders.

Halo 4 will officially arrive on PC as a part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection, on November 17. Wake up, and venture forth into Requiem. pic.twitter.com/nc67lRNEyG — Halo (@Halo) November 9, 2020

When Halo 4 launches next week, the Master Chief Collection will be complete on PC. Obviously, we expect patches to fix bugs and any balance issues that arise, along with updates that add new cosmetics and possibly even new game modes, but from a game perspective, we won’t see any more titles be added to the compilation.

This will also mean that for the first time, the vast majority of Halo games will be available on PC. Just a few short years ago, PC players probably thought they’d never see the day, but with the arrival of the Master Chief Collection, the only Halo game that’s missing is Halo 5: Guardians (which doesn’t seem likely to make the jump to PC anytime soon).

The next Halo game, Halo Infinite, is slated to launch on PC the same day it launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S as well. Unfortunately, we don’t know when that’s going to happen, because a few months ago, the game was delayed with no new release date announced. We’ll let you know when 343 and Microsoft announce a new release date for Halo Infinite, so stay tuned for more.