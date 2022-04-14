PlayStation Plus Premium Vs Xbox Game Pass: Which Is The Better Deal?

At $14.99 per month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate may seem like the more budget-friendly option, but keep in mind that's only true if you plan to pay for the subscription on a monthly basis. Though PlayStation Plus Premium costs $17.99 per month, Sony also offers its subscription with annual plan options that bring down the overall per-month cost (via Sony). Premium's 3-month subscription option is priced at $49.99, for example, which brings the monthly cost down to a little under $17 per month.

While that's not a huge discount compared to paying monthly, the real savings start with the $119.99 annual subscription plan, which brings Premium's monthly rate down to about $10 per month; that's the same you'd pay for the Essential plan on a monthly basis, and less than the monthly price for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In comparison, Microsoft does not offer an annual pricing option for its subscription service.

With that said, Xbox owners have access to some perks of their own. Under a promotional offer, Microsoft allows subscribers to convert their existing Xbox Live Gold membership into Ultimate for $1 initially, after which point it will revert to the regular $14.99 per month rate.

Gamers who have already bought Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and/or Xbox Game Pass can redeem those codes and have them converted to specific durations of Ultimate, though it's not a 1:1 conversion. Microsoft explains on its Xbox FAQ website that one month of Xbox Live Gold converts to 20 days of Ultimate, as does a single month of Xbox Game Pass (console and PC). A month of EA Play, meanwhile, will only get you 10 days of Ultimate. Keep in mind that Microsoft caps the maximum Ultimate duration that can be converted from other plans at 36 months.

All in all, Sony's PS Plus Premium plan offers subscribers the best cost-to-benefits ratio, but that assumes, again, that you're willing to pay for an annual plan. That said, the comparison doesn't end at cost, and there are other things to consider before deciding which is the best deal.