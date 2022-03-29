PlayStation Plus Upgrades This Summer To Take On Xbox Game Pass: All The Details

This overhaul of PlayStation Plus will add two subscription tiers beyond PlayStation Plus Essential. The middle tier is called PlayStation Plus Extra and includes all of the benefits of the Essential tier plus a library of "up to 400" PS4 and PS5 games that can be downloaded and played as long as you remain subscribed. The PS4 and PS5 games will span first-party PlayStation Studios games and third-party games, but beyond that, Sony didn't get very specific. PlayStation Plus Extra will run $14.99 per month/$99.99 per year in the U.S.

Then we have PlayStation Plus Premium, the most expensive tier. This will offer everything from the Extra and Essential tiers along with an additional library of games that includes streamable PS3 games and PS1, PS2, and PSP games that are both streamable and downloadable. Subscribing to the Premium tier will also allow you to stream the games included in the Extra package, though it's worth noting that this functionality will only work in locations where PlayStation Now is currently available. Just like with PlayStation Now, players subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium will be able to stream games to PS4, PS5, and PC. Finally, this tier will include time-limited game trials, but those seem like a small perk compared to the rest.

PlayStation Plus Premium is going to cost a fair amount of money: $17.99 per month/$119.99 per year. It's worth pointing out that Premium's monthly cost is a little bit more than the $14.99 Microsoft charges for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which bundles Xbox Live Gold with the console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass along with Xbox Game Streaming.