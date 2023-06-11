Microsoft Unveils Carbon Black Xbox Series S With 1TB Of Storage

During its Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023, Microsoft announced a new Xbox Series S console option for buyers who are ready to make the jump to Xbox (or who simply want an "S" model to join their existing "X" option). Starting on September 1, you'll be able to pick up an Xbox Series S console in Carbon Black with a 1 TB drive. The company says it has received a fair bit of feedback from consumers who want the option of buying the model with a greater amount of storage right out of the box — that's not surprising considering the number of titles on the market that can quickly eat up 100 GB each.

If you do already own an Xbox Series X, Microsoft says that you'll find the new Xbox Series S in Carbon Black will match it, including sporting the same matte finish. That aside, if you own the current Xbox Series S with the 512 GB drive, there's no good reason to upgrade — the console has the same performance level, so you may as well just buy a drive upgrade for your current Xbox rather than upgrade to the new offering. If you do find the Carbon Black shade particularly appealing, though, you can get the 1TB Carbon Black Xbox Series S for $349.