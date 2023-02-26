5 Ways To Free Up Storage Space On Your PS5

Sony's PlayStation 5 is among the most powerful consoles on the market, but users often complain about the limited storage space that comes with it. The PlayStation 5 features 825GB of storage space, of which about 660GB is available for installing games, saving media content like screenshots and recordings, and downloading other apps. Considering that modern video games take up about 50 to 100GB, or even more in some cases, the usable storage on the PS5 could run out quickly.

It might surprise some, but purchasing disc games isn't suitable for your PS5's storage because you must install them on your console anyway. In other words, it doesn't matter what you do on your PS5 — you will need more storage sooner or later. In such a scenario, you can either manage the space you already have on the console or purchase more storage.

Depending on how you use it, there are several ways to free up space on your PS5. For instance, if you only play games for fun or chilling with friends, you probably don't need the capture and broadcasts feature turned on, definitely not on the highest graphical setting that occupies the most storage. On the other hand, if you're a hardcore or a professional gamer who loves to play or stream several games in a day, external storage drives could be a viable option. Before anything else, you should analyze the storage on your PS5.