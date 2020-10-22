PS5 media streaming – Every app on launch day

In the age of internet-connected gaming, consoles have essentially become multimedia boxes instead of dedicated game consoles. While launch games are obviously among the most important aspects of a new console launch, it’s also important to know which media apps that console will support on day one. After all, for a lot of people, these consoles are the preferred way to use services like Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube.

Today, Sony detailed which entertainment apps will be available on the PlayStation 5 on day one, and the lineup includes most of the usual suspects. In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Sony confirmed that Apple TV (which will also be available on PS4), Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and YouTube will be available on launch day. At some point down the road, those apps will be joined by Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, and Peacock, but it seems those will lag behind launch day at least a little bit.

So, while PlayStation 5 will be home to many of the most popular streaming apps, it won’t quite offer all of them on launch day. Sony also made a callback to the PS5 UI reveal we saw last week, with the company reminding us that the PlayStation 5 Home Menu will have a dedicated space for media content that’s located next to the game home screen.

We also learned new details about the PlayStation 5’s Media Remote, which was first revealed alongside the console itself. The PS5 Media Remote looks somewhat similar to the Roku remote, with a collection of playback buttons and dedicated buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, and YouTube.

So, there you have it: confirmation of which entertainment apps will be available on PS5 from the very start, along with a closer look at the PS5 Media Remote, straight from the source. The PlayStation 5 is slated to launch here in the US on November 12th.