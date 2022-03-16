15 Hidden PS5 Features You Probably Didn't Know About

While we're in the spoiler-bustin' frame of mind, let's look at how to get game walkthrough tips without having to exit the game and without risking exposure to spoilers.

When you're stuck within a game, there are plenty of online walkthrough videos and game FAQs that can show you a way forward. However, those can often show you spoilers that you'd rather not see, and they're not integrated into the PS5. If you subscribe to Playstation Plus ($9.99/month or $59.99/year), you'll gain access to the integrated Game Help function for a list of dozens of PS5 titles. It's not available for every game, however; the developers must support it for Game Help to work.

According to the Playstation Blog, you access Game Help from the PS button on the DualSense controller, which brings up the Control Center. Then, if there is help available for any activities related to your current position, a card will pop up with the Game Help icon. Select one of those activity cards to bring up a list of objectives. Again, the Game Help icon will appear next to objectives with help available. Clicking an objective with help available brings up a video or other content that will show you solutions. You can watch videos in the Control Center without quitting the game or even run the video in a small window off to the side while you play along.