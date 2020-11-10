PS5 Remote Play is a really good reason to keep your PS4 DualShock 4 controller around

Yesterday, PlayStation 4 owners started seeing a new PlayStation 5 Remote Play app pop up on their home screen. This was a case of Sony setting the stage for the PlayStation 5’s launch later this week, indicating to gamers that they’ll be able to use their PlayStation 4 as a Remote Play machine for PS5 games. That Remote Play app roll out was exciting enough on its own, but there were still some questions about the app that didn’t have immediately clear answers yesterday.

The most pressing question was how would one control PlayStation 5 games played on the PS4 via Remote Play? While “with a DualShock 4 controller” might be the obvious answer there, Sony has confirmed in the past that the DualShock 4 won’t be compatible with PlayStation 5 games – for that, we’re told, we’ll need to use the DualSense. Perhaps Sony was planning to push DualSense support to the PlayStation 4 to accommodate Remote Play sessions?

As it turns out, the answer to that question is a simple one, as Eurogamer has confirmed that DualShock 4 controllers can be used to play PlayStation 5 games via Remote Play. So, it’s as we expected it would be, but now we have confirmation of it.

Now it seems that existing PS4 owners won’t want to get rid of their of their PlayStation 4s or their DualShock 4 controllers, because with the launch of this app, the PlayStation 4 could potentially be very useful in the next generation. As a reminder, the Remote Play app on PS4 will allow users to stream PS5 games in 540p, 720p, or 1080p (if you want to play in 4K, it looks like you’ll need to stick to playing on the PlayStation 5 console itself).

Just recently, Sony updated the Remote Play mobile app to support PlayStation 5 games, and the company has confirmed that players will be able to stream PS4 games to PlayStation 5 as well. In the end, it sounds like there will be a bunch of different ways to use Remote Play in the next generation. With today’s debut of the Xbox Series X, all eyes will turn toward the PlayStation 5, which launches in the US on Thursday, November 12th.