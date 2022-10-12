23% Of People Didn't Realize The PS5 Has This Hidden Feature - Exclusive Survey

We're on the ninth overall console generation, and things are roughly where they were around 20 years ago. The two big names on the market are PlayStation and Xbox, with the Japanese console being on its fifth incarnation and the Microsoft-owned American effort being on its fourth. Both devices are incredibly powerful, have a range of exclusive titles, and choosing between them has probably as much to do with brand loyalty as it does raw features these days. While some features like the ability to buy digital copies of games, cloud gaming, and online play, are pretty obvious, consoles like the PlayStation 5 have a few tricks up their sleeves that not everyone knows about.

The PlayStation 5 launched almost two years ago, and for most of that time, the consoles have been pretty difficult to get hold of. The model's popularity combined with supply issues caused by the global semiconductor shortage means the PS5 doesn't usually sit on shelves for long, even after being on the market for 23 months. Scalpers have also had a bit of a field day, snatching up the PS5 units where possible and selling them for as much as double their MSRP. In an attempt to keep things fair, retailers like Amazon have waiting lists customers can join if they want to buy a PS5. However, if you're lucky enough to have one, you may not be getting the most out of your gaming device. A recent survey conducted by SlashGear found that people weren't aware of five of the console's useful features.