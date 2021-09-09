God of War: Ragnarok revealed with first look at gameplay

If you were hoping for a look at the next God of War during today’s PlayStation Showcase, then that’s exactly what you got. Nearly a year after it was first announced, today the next God of War was revealed as God of War: Ragnarok. We got our first look at the game through a rather extensive trailer that even features a significant amount of gameplay footage.

There are a few revelations about Ragnarok contained within that trailer. First, Atreus has grown up a little bit and is now a taller teenager with a deeper voice. Kratos and Atreus still butt heads from time to time, but there’s no denying that the little boy from the first game is starting to grow up.

The reveal that Atreus is now a teenager in Ragnarok means that several years have passed since the last game and this one. With their actions in the first game, Kratos and Atreus have managed to anger pretty much everyone in the Norse pantheon (at least those who are still alive), and though there’s a lot of talk about Odin in today’s trailer, a post to the PlayStation Blog confirms that Thor and Freya will be the primary antagonists in God of War: Ragnarok.

That post also confirms that we’ll be able to visit all nine realms in God of War: Ragnarok. In 2018’s God of War, we were only able to visit six of the nine, with Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard inaccessible for the duration of the game. Not only will we get to visit those three in Ragnarok, but we’ll visit new areas in the other six as well, so it sounds like a lot of exploration lies ahead.

All in all, this was a pretty good reveal for God of War: Ragnarok. Sadly, we didn’t get a definite release date at the end of the trailer, but we do know that God of War: Ragnarok will be launching for both PS4 and PS5 sometime next year.