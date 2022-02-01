Corsair M.2 SSD for PS5 might be your best 980 Pro alternative

Corsair has revealed a new SSD designed specifically for the PlayStation 5. The SSD fits directly in the chassis of the PlayStation 5, and will feature multiple storage options ranging from 500GB to 4TB. The company revealed the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX SSD on February 1, 2022, and it says the SSD will deliver “blazing-fast” save and load times for gamers to take advantage of.

Corsair

Because the SSD was designed specifically to work within the PS5, Corsair has created a very compact container for it. That container includes a low-profile heatsink made of aluminum, which should help mitigate any heat concerns from long gaming sessions. It also looks to fit quite easily into the expandable memory slot that Sony included in the PS5, so it should be relatively easy to install and get up and running.

When it comes to read and write speeds, the Corsair MP600 PRO LPX offers up to 7,100MB a second read speeds, as well as up to 6,800 MB per second write speeds. That should deliver some fantastic response times for loading into games, though Corsair has noted that the performance and endurance of the SSD could differ depending on the capacity you purchase.

Corsair MP600 PRO LPX price and release date

Perhaps the most exciting thing about today’s Corsair SSD announcement, though, is the storage device’s release date. The new SSD is available starting today, February 1, 2022, and it will be available on the Corsair website and through third-party authorized retailers.

The overall price of the new SSD depends on which capacity you decide to go with. The 500 GB variant will be available for $99.99. On the other end of the spectrum, the 4TB offering will come with a $784.99 price tag. These prices aren’t far off from the cost of other SSDs that Corsair has released, but they aren’t the cheapest options out there, either. Corsair has made a name for itself in the hardware industry, though, and a lot of people trust their products for good reason. If you really need to expand your PlayStation 5’s storage, then going for one of these SSDs might not be a bad idea, though the price could be a tough pill to swallow.

It is worth noting, though, that you cannot compare the read and write speeds of a drive like the MP600 PRO LPX to those of an external SSD as the external has some other things in play that could slow down its performance — like the read and write capabilities of the USB cable and ports that you’re connecting with. The MP600 PRO LPX also comes with a five year warranty, which should give you plenty of room for support should you need it down the line.

Alternatives for PS5 SSD

This Corsair unit might very well be the best alternative to the Samsung 980 Pro you have in 3rd-party hardware for the PS5 when it comes to SSD options. Or if you live in Japan and have the cash, you might instead want to take a peek at an option from Nextorage. It’s important to avoid rushing to add an M.2 SSD to your PS5 in any case.