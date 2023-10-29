8 Of The Most Effective Fuel Efficiency Technologies Ever Made

Alongside the traditional automatic, another type of transmission is becoming increasingly common in modern cars: the CVT, or continuously variable transmission. A CVT does away with set gearing altogether, and instead features two cone-shaped pulleys that move closer and further away as the car changes speed. One pulley is connected to the engine, while the other is connected to the driveshaft, and the two are connected by a belt. This setup allows for a near-infinite number of gear ratios.

In theory, this means that the car is always in the optimal gear ratio for its speed, increasing efficiency by around 3-4% according to the EPA. However, there are a few downsides that put many buyers off having a CVT. Perhaps the biggest is the noise: CVTs are notably louder than regular automatics, both when accelerating and at a constant speed. They can also feel dull to drive, since there's no shifting taking place. To make matters worse, they don't tend to last as many miles as a traditional automatic transmissions, and can be expensive to replace when they do break.

They're not without their flaws then, but in recent years manufacturers have taken steps to address all of the above issues, and today's best CVTs are significantly improved over those in older cars. Like them or loathe them, they're notably more efficient than a regular automatic transmission, even with their flaws.