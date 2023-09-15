The Fuel Efficiency Trick Might Actually Be Costing You More Money In The Long Run

With gas prices rising once again, everyone is doing their best to conserve fuel as they go about their daily driving routines. Many modern vehicles are equipped with a fuel saving feature that shuts off the engine momentarily when the vehicle is stopped at a red light or in traffic, so should all drivers turn off their cars when stopped at a red light to save some gasoline?

ASE certified master mechanic Mia Bevacqua noted in a column at carparts.com that there is a big difference between the way automatic fuel-saving shut-off mechanisms work, and turning your car off manually at stoplights.

"What you have to remember is that those systems instantaneously turn the engine back on when you take your foot off the brake pedal," she wrote. "You'll have to fumble around with the ignition switch and the gear selector to get the car going again, which can impede traffic and be dangerous."

She added that manually turning your car on and off frequently could also get expensive over time. "Turning the engine off at each stoplight can also cause additional wear and tear to a starting system that isn't designed for the task. As such, any minor savings you might accrue from implementing this strategy could be offset by a repair bill down the road."