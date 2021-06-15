GM to chop a minor feature to increase vehicle deliveries in the US and Canada

The global microprocessor shortage has put a severe crimp in the production and delivery of vehicles for many major automakers worldwide. One of the major US automakers impacted by the chip shortage is General Motors. Recently, GM announced that it would increase vehicle deliveries to customers in the US and Canada.

The automaker said it expects its first-half year results to be significantly better than prior guidance and that it has regained optimism about the full year. Production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD full-size pickups will increase by 1000 trucks per month starting in mid-July. GM cites production line efficiency increases accomplished by the team at the Flint Assembly plant in Michigan.

GM has also promised increased shipments of the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size trucks by about 30,000 total units between mid-May and the week of July 5. The automaker says that its team is completing dynamic vehicle testing on units held at the plant due to semiconductor supply shortages. Some smaller volumes of vehicles held at other plants will also complete their dynamic vehicle testing and ship to dealers during June and July.

General Motors also says that assembly plants that build its most capacity-constrained products won’t be taking dedicated vacation downtime this summer. Another interesting tidbit has surfaced with General Motors confirming that it’s removing auto start-stop technology from some of its trucks.

The auto start-stop technology is a feature that annoys many owners and won’t be missed. The feature is typically integrated into vehicles to reduce emissions and help improve fuel economy. However, General Motors has stated that truck models featuring the 6.2-liter V-8 or 5.3-liter V-8 in Chevrolet and GMC 2021 ranges will lose the start-stop feature.