Gas Prices Are Going Up: Here's Why It's Happening Now

Following a reprieve during the first half of 2023, U.S. consumers are once again facing rising gasoline costs. According to the roadside assistance company AAA, the average nationwide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.73 as of Friday, which is the highest since last November and approximately 20 cents higher than just one month prior. If it's any consolation to drivers, gas prices are still considerably lower than they were at the same point last year (when a gallon of unleaded averaged $4.30). But it's not unfathomable that we could revisit that level again if certain trends continue.

Clearly, the price of gasoline is closely correlated to the price of the crude oil from which it's refined, which has risen sharply in recent weeks as a result of production cuts by OPEC nations as well as disruptions at U.S. refineries, which have been blamed on the recent bout of intense summer heat. OPEC+, which represents the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies —including Russia — announced on July 1 that production would be reduced to 3.6 million barrels of crude oil per day in an effort to bolster sagging oil prices, which are impacting the profitability of those nations. Saudi Arabia, another significant oil producer, recently publicized a similar cutback.