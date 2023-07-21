Too Much, Too Fast: The Growing Issue That Faces Electric Vehicles

Petrolheads, when it comes right down to it, are called petrolheads for a reason. It's not simply that they adore driving and tinkering with cars (though, of course, they do), it's that many of them are enthralled by something very specific: the roar of a powerful engine, the smell of the gas. Are we destined to enjoy less and less of this iconic sensory blend in the future, as electric vehicles rise to prominence?

In April 2023, The White House issued a fact sheet emphasizing the Biden-Harris administration's commitment to the cause of EVs. The ambitious objective of "having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030" was underscored again. When this missive was issued, just over six and a half years were available to achieve this, and that's a very short time to achieve such a paradigm shift in the world of the auto.

In the United States and around the world, the EV movement faces substantial issues. Here are some of the stumbling blocks.There's no carrying a convenient portable USB power pack for an electric vehicle, however. Hybrids, with their "back-up" engines, aren't as vulnerable to this, but the fact remains: long-term wide-ranging adoption of electric vehicles is dependent upon a reliable network of charging stations.