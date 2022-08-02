Why Not All Electric Cars Are The Same

The past decade or so has seen a paradigm shift in the automotive world. At the start of the 2010s, electric cars were still a niche segment, one that primarily interested eco-conscious buyers looking for an alternative to mainstream gas-guzzling sedans and SUVs. Fast forward to 2021, and sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million units globally, more than tripling their market share from just two years prior. Brands that previously shunned the idea of electric power have had no choice but to develop their own EVs to keep up with the market. A few months ago, for example, British sports car maker Lotus announced its first electric crossover SUV, the Eletre.

The electric car is here to stay. But, assessing the "green" credentials of each kind of EV and even defining the term "electric vehicle" is not as straightforward as many people might think. With EV sales increasing at a record pace and some countries even aiming to ban new combustion-powered vehicles by the end of the decade, it's more important than ever that consumers are familiar with what an electric car actually is, and why not all of them are the same.