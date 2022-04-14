Lotus Eletre SUV: Everything We Know So Far

The speed and performance of the Eletre are notable considering the lack of agility generally associated with SUVs. Lotus says its new EV has a 0-to-60 mph acceleration speed of 2.9 seconds, which would make it part of the "Two Second Club," putting it at the same level as some of the fastest EVs in the world. The 600-horsepower double engine can reach top speeds of 160 miles per hour.

The company built the Eletre using carbon fiber, aluminum, and high tensile steel for optimal structure strength and a light weight. To create a low center of gravity and optimize handling at higher speeds, the battery pack and both electric engines are mounted close to the ground. The Eletre can add 248 miles to its range in just 20 minutes using 350kW chargers. When fully charged, the model has an impressive 373-mile range.

The Lotus Eletre stands out from other high-end luxury SUVs thanks to its complex aerodynamic design. The company says the concept of "Carved by Air" defines the car inside out. Rather than pushing air up, above, and around the vehicle, it goes through the bodywork to improve performance and avoid drag.

The sharp front nose divides air and pushes it back on top of the hood, while air curtain channels force air through the car into the front wheel arch where an extraction vent draws it out, carving a path down the side of the car. Another extraction vent does the same for the back wheels, and winglets attached to the roof push air down the rear. Air is also used for cooling, a great feature as EV battery packs tend to warm up when powerful cars unleash their strength.