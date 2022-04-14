Lotus Eletre SUV: Everything We Know So Far
On March 29, 2022, the British automaker Lotus revealed its new all-electric Eletre crossover SUV. The brand, which is known for making sports and racing high-performance cars, surprised its fanbase by moving into a new category of vehicles, which it refers to as the Hyper-SUV. The Eletre features dual motors starting at 600 horsepower and an innovative aerodynamic design, according to the automaker, while also providing a unique interior and cockpit experience for drivers. The SUV will start rolling on the streets of the U.K., Europe, and China in 2023 before going up for sale in the U.S. by 2024. According to Car and Driver, the car will launch with a starting price of $120,000.
Lotus, just like Porsche with its Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini with its Urus, is combining two big EV trends: high-performance luxury cars with modern SUV concepts. The result is super-SUV-cars that appeal strongly to a niche segment. Eletre's design, engineering, craftsmanship, power, and technology are impeccable, and bring to the table an intimidating new option for drivers looking to spend more to get more. The company will reportedly introduce a 900-horsepower Eletre variant in a couple of years, as well, at least according to Top Gear. That could make it the fastest SUV in the world, though the model is already notable in that regard.
Built for speed and performance
The speed and performance of the Eletre are notable considering the lack of agility generally associated with SUVs. Lotus says its new EV has a 0-to-60 mph acceleration speed of 2.9 seconds, which would make it part of the "Two Second Club," putting it at the same level as some of the fastest EVs in the world. The 600-horsepower double engine can reach top speeds of 160 miles per hour.
The company built the Eletre using carbon fiber, aluminum, and high tensile steel for optimal structure strength and a light weight. To create a low center of gravity and optimize handling at higher speeds, the battery pack and both electric engines are mounted close to the ground. The Eletre can add 248 miles to its range in just 20 minutes using 350kW chargers. When fully charged, the model has an impressive 373-mile range.
The Lotus Eletre stands out from other high-end luxury SUVs thanks to its complex aerodynamic design. The company says the concept of "Carved by Air" defines the car inside out. Rather than pushing air up, above, and around the vehicle, it goes through the bodywork to improve performance and avoid drag.
The sharp front nose divides air and pushes it back on top of the hood, while air curtain channels force air through the car into the front wheel arch where an extraction vent draws it out, carving a path down the side of the car. Another extraction vent does the same for the back wheels, and winglets attached to the roof push air down the rear. Air is also used for cooling, a great feature as EV battery packs tend to warm up when powerful cars unleash their strength.
EV technology detailed
Technology is one of the main pillars of Lotus' new SUV vision. The automaker isn't just using the EV tech already available, but also bringing some new innovation to the industry. The luxurious and spacious interior is ribboned by driver-focused technology. Lotus replaced the classic door mirrors with a system it calls "Electric Reverse Mirror Displays," which uses cameras to provide drivers with a 360-degree view.
At the time of its announcement, the company also presented a new feature it says no other production vehicle has: deployable LIDAR. The sensors are hidden when they are not required and deployed to facilitate autonomous driving capabilities; they emerge from the top of the windscreen, rear glass, and front-wheel arches. Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Collision Mitigation, Lane Change Assist, and other Level-2 autonomous driving features come with the car, as well.
The Eletre is not just an impressive SUV, but also a bold transformation of how Lotus does business. The company is pivoting its strategy and adapting to the new world of EVs in unique ways. With this SUV, it's out to win global segments. In Lotus' all-electric Eletre, its iconic sports race concept blends with a high-performing SUV to bring this new model to life.