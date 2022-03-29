Lotus Eletre Revealed As A Hyper-SUV That'll Only Be Electric

Lotus, known for its sports cars, promised a reinvention, and its all-electric Evija hypercar is only one part of that. The automaker has pulled the sheets off the Lotus Eletre today, its first SUV and another opportunity to show how it plans to make electrification work with its history of performance and lightweighting. In fact, Lotus insists, the Eletre isn't just an SUV but a Hyper-SUV.

Certainly, the power figures would match up to that billing. All-wheel drive as standard, it'll have at least 600 horsepower to play with courtesy of an entirely new 800V EV architecture. The battery pack and two electric motors — one for the front wheels, the other for the rear — fit into a flat, skateboard-style assembly, which helps keep the center of gravity low. Lotus is calling it the Electric Premium Architecture (EPA), and it'll be the basis of multiple new EVs it has in mind.