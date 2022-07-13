Nearly 56% Of People Said This Car Brand Makes The Most Reliable Electric Vehicles

Recent poll results from a survey conducted by SlashGear showed that most people think that when it's time to buy an electric vehicle, Tesla is the most reliable car brand they can trust. Out of 631 people polled in the United States, more than half — close to 56% — said that they could depend on electric vehicles from Tesla the most. A much smaller percentage of readers chose other brands, such as Hyundai, which was a distant second choice at 15%. This was followed by Ford at 12%. Vehicles from other luxury brands, such as BMW at 9%, Mercedes at 6%, and Rivian at nearly 2%, came in last.

The results are not surprising, considering that since 2020, Tesla has been named the world's most valuable automaker with a brand value of $75.9 billion (via BBC and Statista). Here's what Tesla did to make sure its electric cars stand out from the rest.