Why Heat Waves Can Cause Power Outages (And What You Can Do About It)

The summer solstice is upon us, but the sun didn't wait for June 21 to start roasting large portions of Mexico and the southern United States. A sweltering heat wave has millions of North Americans enduring temperatures over 90 degrees Fahrenheit, and many are having to do so without electricity. Some residents in Mississippi have been going without power or air conditioning for nearly four days, longer than the blackouts caused by Hurricane Katrina.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which provides power to nearly all of Texas' 30 million residents, and says the energy demand on June 19 was the highest ever recorded in June, has asked users to cut electricity consumption in order to stave off further power outages. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time excessive temperatures have strained the energy grid or the first time people are being asked to cut back on the air conditioning when they need it most and it won't be the last.

Power outages are often caused by a combination of the excessive demand for energy due to voltage-hungry air conditioners, and the effect the heat physically has on the wires actually transmitting the electricity. The capacity of transmission lines is lower in high temperatures. Additionally, the heat expands the metal that comprises the cables, causing them to droop and make contact with the ground, which can short-circuit and completely disable the wires. Together, these effects of a heat wave increase the chances of a power outage at the same time thousands of people (if not millions) are turning up the A/C.