What Is A CVT? (And Why It Gets A Bad Rap)

Some gearheads obsess over what transmission any given car has, putting manual transmissions at the absolute pinnacle of driving enjoyment. Automatic transmissions are near the bottom, and CVTs (continuously variable transmissions) suck all enjoyment out of driving.

Some diehard enthusiasts won't touch a car with a CVT even if it has every other option they may want. It has garnered a terrible reputation among the enthusiast community as being slow and lacking any emotive or engaging feelings when driving.

In reality, the CVT is not the harbinger of the apocalypse, and it won't damage your crops or steal your firstborn like many seem to think. No one is going to steal your manual transmission car and swap out the stick shift for a CVT. It's just another means of transferring energy from the engine to the wheels.

In fact, many cars today — like the 2023 Honda Civic sedan — have a CVT as the only transmission option. Nissan has long used CVTs as its de facto transmission choice.How does a CVT work, and why is it not necessarily the end of the world for having fun while driving?