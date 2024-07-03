Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk: Which Is Faster?

Jeep is a brand that's synonymous with off-roading and even the Grand Cherokee, one of their most popular family SUVs, is available with off-road capable trims. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk however, goes in a different direction. It has big Brembo brakes, an aggressive front fascia to allow for more air flow, and that big supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood. Jeep claims a 0-60 mph time of just 3.5 seconds with the Trackhawk, and a quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds. And it turns out those numbers are nearly spot on.

When Car and Driver tested the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, it went from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds — one tenth of a second quicker than the Dodge. It crossed the quarter-mile mark in 12 seconds, however, exactly the same as the Dodge. Even the trap speed of 115 mph was the same. The Durango is rated at 710 horsepower, so it slightly outdoes the Trackhawk which is rated at 707 horsepower, but that small difference doesn't show up in acceleration or top speed. The Grand Cherokee weighed in at 5,258 pounds (about 300 pounds less than the Durango), so that may have given it an edge in off-the-line acceleration, but it didn't seem to make much of a difference at the finish line. So which one is faster? The Trailhawk, but only by the slimmest of margins.