Everything You Need To Know About Dodge's Hellcat & Hellephant Engines

At the heart of a Chrysler Hemi engine is a combustion chamber with a hemispherical shape, which is where the name is derived. The earliest examples of this feature go back to a Belgian carmaker in 1905 and a Fiat race car in 1907. It is not unique to Chrysler but the company has widely capitalized on the design in its marketing. The origins of the Chrysler Hemi stem from wartime engine development for tanks and fighter planes during WWII, but the first consumer models debuted in the post-war period and debuted in consumer models in 1951.

The hemispherical combustion chamber is mated to domed pistons extending beyond the top of the cylinders, allowing for the spark plug to be placed directly on top of the piston, shortening the overall burn time. Furthermore, this also allows for larger valve sizes that can handle increased airflow but cause the heads to be extremely large compared to other V8 engines. The other advantage is the possibility of higher compression ratios, which also increases power output. Unfortunately, this is more expensive to build and generally confined to high-output engines.

Chrysler used its Hemi engines to sell cars and win races throughout the '60s and into the early '70s. The legendary 426 Hemi was gone by 1973 but the technology was revived again in the new millennium when Chrysler led a push for a new breed of muscle cars driven by big and powerful V8 engines. This, in turn, led to the creation of the Hellcat and Hellephant engines we know today.