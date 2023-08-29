Top 10 WWII Fighter Aircraft, Ranked

While the emergence of aircraft as a weapon of war occurred in WWI, creating such novel concepts of the dogfight and the flying ace, the technology of those planes was primitive, and their abilities were limited. But through the years of the interwar period in which political turmoil and upheaval continued to rick the European continent and elsewhere, advancements in aviation for civilian and military use continued at a fever pitch.

As the aviation industry transformed from a fledgling industrial segment to a lynchpin of worldwide transportation and logistics, warplanes became formidable fighting machines. Since the age of jet-powered aviation took over after World War II, the aircraft used throughout that conflict became the pinnacle in propeller-driven fighter aircraft.

The fighter planes used in WWII were incredible machines that pushed the limits of engineers and pilots alike. Furthermore, the sheer number manufactured during that period was an incredible feat. The urgency to produce all manner of materials to boost the strength and capability of forces led to aircraft development happening with break-neck speed such that a plane that might typically take one to two years to develop might be done in less than half of that.

This also brought together some of the most talented individuals, and their efforts resulted in innovative and cutting-edge designs making it to the factory floors. Although the fighter jet soon eclipsed WWII fighter planes, they continue to be impressive machines revered for their capabilities and historical contributions. While dozens of models were engaged in the horrific battles of WWII, here is a look at the top 10, starting with the bottom of the list.