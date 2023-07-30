11 Old Airplanes That Are Still Worth A Ton Of Money Today

Collecting antiques and vintage items is a popular activity for people everywhere. Sometimes, however, the hobby can get rather costly. Classic car ownership can take up a lot of time and huge sums of money, but it pales in comparison to doing the same with vintage aircraft. Owning any aircraft is expensive, but maintaining one that has been out of production for decades presents a range of expenses those of us unfamiliar with general aviation could never anticipate. However, it should be reasonable to assume buying an aircraft, in general, is an expensive proposition — it is.

New aircraft of any size are extraordinarily expensive, with even small examples easily costing hundreds of thousands of dollars. What may be surprising is that older models can be very affordable and do not necessarily rise in value as is typical with vintage and antique cars. You can purchase a huge selection of two or four-seat airplanes for $30,000 or less in good flying condition, and age has little bearing on the price.

However, vintage aircraft from the military, particularly if it was used in combat in a prominent conflict, skyrocket in value. Some unique civilian aircraft can become similarly valuable, but most are reasonably affordable. Therefore, as an exploration of vintage aircraft of any kind that remains highly valuable, we present 11 that are still worth plenty of money today.