The Revolutionary Passenger Plane That Changed Aviation Forever

When it comes to aviation and its history, the popular imagination tends to fixate on warplanes. Mighty fighter jets stoke Top Gun fantasies. Combat drones foster future apprehensions of sci-fi apocalypse. Wild new designs for emerging combat conditions combine hypermodern and old-school into utterly unpredictable solutions.

But what if you ask Boeing, who knows a thing or two about planes, about the most important aircraft ever?

"The Douglas DC-3, which made air travel popular and airline profits possible, is universally recognized as the greatest airplane of its time. Some would argue that it is the greatest of all time."

To cast the Douglas airliner in automotive terms, the DC-3 was the Model T, the Volkswagen Beetle, and the Tesla Roadster in a single machine. It was a proof of concept for long-distance air travel, it made flight possible for ordinary people, and it spent decades serving as the worldwide workhorse for commercial aviation, all at once.