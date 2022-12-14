The Army's Black Hawk Helicopters Are Getting A Once In A Generation Replacement

The Sikorsky S-70, better known as the UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, is finally set to be replaced. As Popular Science reports, the Black Hawk, a veteran of American aerial combat dating back to the Reagan-era conflicts in Central and South America, finally has a successor in the U.S. Army.

The Black Hawk has been the chosen mount of U.S. Cavalry units practically since they gave up horses — the first Black Hawk took to the skies in 1979, barely missing the Vietnam War, according to the U.S. Army. Air Cav and other Army units with aerial presence have sworn by the Black Hawk since; the craft's iconic silhouette has been sighted in skies across the world, delivering everything from destructive airstrikes in war zones to supplies and aid workers for the victims of disasters.

The Black Hawk is also a core vehicle for America's allies, seeing service in the armed forces of countries from Australia to Turkey. The U.K. may even be buying more Black Hawks into service; an upgraded version of the old warhorse is one of four candidates for the RAF's New Medium Helicopter competition (via The Defense Post).

That said, America's strategic needs have changed since the 1970s. The new Black Hawk replacement technically won't be a helicopter at all. At least, not quite. The Army has tapped the V-280 Valor to fill the role. Here's what we know.