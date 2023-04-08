The Incredible Capabilities Of The Legendary Harrier Jump Jet

For nearly four decades, the AV-8B Harrier II was the only short takeoff, vertical landing (V/STOL) jet aircraft in the U.S. military's inventory. What that means is that this unique aircraft can move up and down vertically like a helicopter, allowing it to take off and land in compact spaces like jungle clearings or the deck of a ship. As it that's not enough, it can also hover, fly sideways, and even go backwards.

How is this magic accomplished? Whereas most jet engines only produce forward thrust, the Harrier II has four thrust nozzles, which are adjustable through a range of motion. But when it comes time to cover some distance, the AV-8B Harrier II is also highly capable as a regular horizontal flying jet aircraft, capable of reaching a top speed of 673 MPH.

The Harrier II's predecessor, the Hawker Siddeley Harrier aircraft from the 1960s, received a significant and necessary bump in size, range, and cargo handling capability during the 1970s — courtesy of a transatlantic venture between McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) and British Aerospace.

The focal point of the Harrier II revamp was its massive Rolls-Royce "Pegasus" turbofan engine with 22,000 pounds of thrust. The first pre-production Harrier II took to the skies in 1981, and by 1985, the new model was fully tested and entered service with the U.S. Marine Corp (USMC).

[Featured image by HLW via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]