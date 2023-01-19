NASA And Boeing Team Up On Greener Tech You Don't Need To Be An Astronaut To Enjoy

NASA is best known for its out-of-this-world ventures but yesterday, in Washington, D.C., NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced a project a little more down to Earth. In cooperation with The Boeing Company and other industry partners, a combined total of over 1.1 billion dollars will be dedicated to designing, building, and flying a next-generation single-aisle airliner. The goal is to create a much more fuel-efficient plane that could go into service as early as the 2030s.

NASA is investing $425 million into the project. After the program wraps up, NASA won't have even a single airplane to show for it. Instead, the investment represents the importance of reducing emissions from air travel, which is a major contributor to climate change — something NASA is very much focused on monitoring and improving. In a press release, NASA stated that single-aisle aircraft account for close to half of worldwide aviation emissions today. These types of aircraft are extremely common, particularly for passenger air travel.

This project aims to reduce emissions by as much as 30% compared to the most efficient comparable aircraft in use today. Ultimately, both NASA and the aviation community as a whole have committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This joint investment represents an important step along that path, though it will only be one of many changes in the decades to come. So what exactly is this new technology going to be, and how is it expected to work?