NASA Changes Artemis 1 Launch Date Over Tropical Storm Concerns

In a post on its Artemis blog, NASA said that it has made the decision to bump the Artemis 1 mission launch date ahead to November 16 — and it'll only proceed on that day if the weather returns to more favorable conditions and the tropical storm doesn't cause any damage to the launch complex or rocket. At this time, NASA says the Kennedy Space Center — where the mission will take place — has had its status updated to HURCON III. As such, some workers will stick around in the locked-down complex to keep the most important systems running.

Everyone else is able to focus on their families and securing their homes ahead of the anticipated hurricane, the space agency explains. The November 16 date was also selected because it will hopefully provide enough time after the storm passes for the launch complex and rocket to be inspected and for everyone to get back into the flow of things for the mission.

NASA has been put in a precarious spot due to this storm. Over the weekend, the agency said the best option for protecting its massively expensive Space Launch System, which took many years to finish and cost many billions of dollars (via The Planetary Society), was leaving it "secured at the pad." This is because the SLS rocket was built to handle 85-mile-per-hour winds, and at this time, it doesn't look like the storm will exceed that threshold. AccuWeather reports an estimated 60% chance that the storm's winds may, in fact, reach a speed that could potentially damage the rocket, however. That would be a devastating setback for not only the Space Launch System but also the Artemis program as a whole.