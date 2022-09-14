With Hydrogen Leak Fixed, Artemis 1 Gets A New Launch Date

NASA's brand-new rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), is having trouble getting off the ground. Along with a new spacecraft called Orion, the SLS is being sent on an uncrewed mission around the moon to test out hardware ahead of planned crewed missions to the moon in the next few years. Two attempts to launch the SLS and Orion on the Artemis I mission have failed to get off the launch pad, but NASA has now announced it will try launching again on September 27.

The hydrogen leak occurred during the second attempt at launching the Artemis I mission on Saturday, September 3. During the period in which the rocket's fuel tanks are filled, a leak developed in the line carrying liquid hydrogen to the rocket. The rocket uses both liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen as fuel, and although the oxygen tank was filled successfully, the hydrogen tank was not.

The leak developed at a point called the quick disconnect, and engineers made several attempts to reseal it. This included warming up the quick disconnect to try and get it to seal, and adding pressure to the line using helium to try to pop it back into place.

None of these steps worked, however, and the hydrogen leak continued. So NASA had to call off the launch attempt once again. This follows the calling off of the first launch attempt, which had been on August 29. In that attempt, there were problems when trying to chill the engines as well as a smaller hydrogen leak.