NASA Sets A New Date For Artemis I Launch

NASA has set a new date for its Artemis I Moon Mission launch attempt. The initial launch was due to take place on August 29, but had to be abandoned. Artemis I is the fourth major stage in a seven-stage plan, and though the launch is unmanned, it will hopefully lay the groundwork for far bigger things. NASA's Artemis project aims to take humans back to the moon for the first time in half a century. As well as repeating what is arguably mankind's greatest achievement, the space agency will be responsible for several firsts as the project plays out. During the final stages of the project, a woman will set foot on the moon for the first time; before that, a 10-day test flight will take place, which will send a crew of astronauts further away from Earth than people have ever been before.

As iconic as a moon landing is, and as significant as putting a woman on the moon will be, Artemis is a lot more ambitious than that. If all goes to plan, the project could be humanity's gateway to the stars. One of the goals behind Artemis is to establish a permanent base orbiting the moon. The base, which is being referred to as "The Gateway," is similar in design to the International Space Station (ISS), though it will orbit the moon–which is over 240,000 miles away–instead of the earth. If all goes to plan, the Gateway will be close to a thousand times further away from the Earth's surface than the ISS is.