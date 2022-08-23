Want To Watch The Launch Of Artemis I? Here's What You Need To Know

History is in the making as NASA prepares for the launch of the Artemis I, the agency's first test of its deep space exploration capabilities. There are three primary stages planned for the Artemis moon mission: the upcoming Artemis I launch will send an un-crewed rocket around the moon and back as a test run for the crewed Artemis II mission, which is planned to set out in 2024. The Artemis II, meanwhile, will act as another test run of sorts, with the crewed spacecraft again orbiting the moon and returning to Earth. A crewed moon landing is then expected to take place sometime in 2025.

As with many NASA missions, onlookers are welcomed and encouraged. The Kennedy Space Center will be playing host to anyone who was able to secure tickets to see the launch up close and personal. If you're one of the many people who will not be able to witness the historic moment in person, NASA says it'll also have several streaming options for anyone who wants to tune in remotely.