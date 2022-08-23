Want To Watch The Launch Of Artemis I? Here's What You Need To Know
History is in the making as NASA prepares for the launch of the Artemis I, the agency's first test of its deep space exploration capabilities. There are three primary stages planned for the Artemis moon mission: the upcoming Artemis I launch will send an un-crewed rocket around the moon and back as a test run for the crewed Artemis II mission, which is planned to set out in 2024. The Artemis II, meanwhile, will act as another test run of sorts, with the crewed spacecraft again orbiting the moon and returning to Earth. A crewed moon landing is then expected to take place sometime in 2025.
As with many NASA missions, onlookers are welcomed and encouraged. The Kennedy Space Center will be playing host to anyone who was able to secure tickets to see the launch up close and personal. If you're one of the many people who will not be able to witness the historic moment in person, NASA says it'll also have several streaming options for anyone who wants to tune in remotely.
Where, when, and how to watch NASA's Artemis I launch
The Artemis I will be blasting off (conditions permitting) on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 10:33 a.m. ET (8:33 a.m. PT), with the pre-launch countdown beginning 10 minutes prior, according to the space agency. If you want to catch more than just the launch itself, the agency has also shared its NASA TV schedule in the form of a PDF. That said, you should be aware that the times are subject to change because launching all that metal and explosive fuel into orbit is complicated with a whole lot of factors to consider, including whether the weather will cooperate as anticipated.
If you were hoping to watch the Artemis I launch in person at the Kennedy Space Center, unfortunately, that ship has sailed. All three viewing packages — Main Visitor Complex, Feel the Heat, and Feel the Fun — are sold out. But while you won't be able to physically be there for the festivities, you can still watch it live. NASA will be streaming the launch through its NASA Live YouTube channel (starting at 12 a.m. ET Monday morning, 9:00 p.m. PT Sunday evening), as well as on the NASA app, which you can download for free on the App Store (iPhone, iPad, Apple TV), Google Play (Android), and Amazon (Fire TV). Roku users can also add the NASA Channel to their list in advance.